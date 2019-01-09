Email
article imageCrashed French Air Force fighter found in mountains

By AFP     40 mins ago in World

Search and rescue teams Wednesday found the wreckage of a French Air Force Mirage 2000 fighter which crashed in a mountainous region of eastern France, but the fate of its two-man crew was unknown.

Radar contact with the fighter, on a low-altitude training flight, was lost late Wednesday morning as it flew over the Jura region, near the Swiss border, officials said.

Search and rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the area, the Air Force said in a statement.

The local Est Republicain newspaper reported that a parachute was found amid the debris near Mignovillard, at an altitude of about 1,000 metres (3,280 feet).

The plane was unarmed.

The last deadly crash involving a 2000 Mirage fighter occurred in France in 2011.

