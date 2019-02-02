Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageCrab fishing boat seized by Russia: Japan official

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

A Japanese crab fishing boat with 10 people on board has been seized by Russian authorities, a Japanese official said Saturday.

The number 68 Nishino-maru was taken to Russia's eastern port of Nakhodka, where the crew members are expected to be questioned, said an official of Shimane prefecture, western Japan.

"We are asking the Russian side, through diplomatic channels, to release them as soon as possible," he told AFP, adding that the fishermen were in good condition.

Local media said the boat left Shimane on January 26 to fish for snow crabs, also known as spider crabs, in the Sea of Japan, but lost contact on Wednesday.

The area is surrounded by Japan, Russia and both North and South Korea, and there are frequent disputes over fishing rights as well as claims for possession of small islands and rocky outcrops.

Russia often accuses foreign vessels of illegally catching crabs in its exclusive economic zone.

More about Fishing, Japan, Russia, Crab
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Bitcoin appears to be consolidating just above $3,400
Chavez-era ex-officials turn backs on Venezuela's Maduro
Vice Media cuts 250 jobs in effort to shore up profitability
Review: Inateck Docking Station FD2002 Special
Time to take notice of social media app TikTok
Dennis Quaid talks new album, Paramount show, and technology Special
Exclusive premiere: 'Boots' by rising country artist Sam Grow Special
Review: Justin Timberlake celebrates birthday at Madison Square Garden Special
Op-Ed: 2019 Oscar predictions — 'Best Actress in a Leading Role'
Huawei to introduce a foldable phone at Mobile World Congress