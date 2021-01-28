Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageCovid strands 1,000 Cuban, Haitian migrants in Colombia

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

The closing of Panama's border due to Covid has stranded a thousand migrants -- most from Haiti and Cuba -- in Colombia, as they had planned to sneak across on their way to the United States, officials said Thursday.

Now in makeshift tents on the beach of Necocli, these migrants hope to sneak into Panama en route to the US by crossing the dangerous Gulf of Uraba to the Colombian border town of Acandi, emergency management director Cesar Zuniga told AFP.

Acandi, a tiny Colombian town near the Panamanian border, however, has been unwilling to let the group come in, Zuniga said.

"We plan to install toilets (...) and water tanks for them because they relieve themselves in the square," an official from Necocli, a town of about 40,000 inhabitants, said.

Most of the migrants are Cuban and Haitian, including about 100 children and pregnant women, he said.

But there are also other foreign nationals among them, especially from African countries, including Burkina Faso, Senegal, Ghana, Cameroon, DRCongo, Guinea and Somalia.

Acandi Mayor Alexander Murillo argues that if the group got stranded in his town, which is even smaller than Necocli, there would be a "health risk" for residents due to Covid-19; as such, he urged authorities to set up a humanitarian corridor to Panama's border.

Colombia's migration service did not respond to his request.

Murillo said Colombia's recent resumption of international flights has helped feed the surge in migrants into the area.

Colombia's Gulf of Uraba is one of the main crossing points for migrants, some of whom also sometimes come from Asia, to reach the United States by the Caribbean, with stops in Central America.

Seven migrants drowned on January 4 when an illegal boat sank in this area.

Colombia decreed the closure of its land and river borders on March 16, 2020 and has extended the order until March 1, 2021, to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

More about Health, Virus, Colombia, Migration, Haiti
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Biden targets Trump's Middle East legacy
Caltech and NTT developing the world's fastest quantum computer
Reddit users say GameStop rocket is revenge of the masses
Biometric security offers the answer to password weaknesses Special
Lindsey Stirling and Mako open up about 'Lose You Now' single Special
Exclusive: Clint Roberts releases 'Nothing Left To Say' song Special
After Trump bromance, Biden quickly shifts cold on Putin
Review: 'Born a Champion' is a riveting martial arts action film Special
US calls for withdrawal of Russian, Turkish forces from Libya
Review: Friends stick together in this week’s releases Special