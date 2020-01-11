Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageCousin of late Oman sultan sworn in as new ruler

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Haitham bin Tariq, Oman's culture minister and the 65-year-old cousin of late Sultan Qaboos, has been sworn in as the new royal ruler, the government said Saturday.

"Haitham bin Tariq was sworn in as the new sultan of the country... after a meeting of the family which decided to appoint the one who was chosen by the sultan," the government said in a tweet.

Sultan Qaboos, the longest-reigning leader of the modern Arab world who died Friday at the age of 79, was unmarried and had no children, and left no apparent heir.

According to the Omani constitution, the royal family had three days to determine the successor and if they failed to agree, the person chosen by Qaboos in a letter addressed to the family would be the successor.

Most experts had expected the throne to go to Asad bin Tariq, another cousin, who was appointed deputy prime minister for international relations and cooperation affairs in 2017 in what was seen as a clear message of support.

Haitham, a sports enthusiast, held the position of undersecretary of the ministry of foreign affairs for political affairs before becoming the minister of heritage and culture in the mid-1990s.

He was also the first head of Oman's football federation in the early 80s.

More about Oman, Royals, Politics, succession
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Q&A: Amazon, Apple, and Google to create a smart home standard Special
New-found cannabis compound 30 times more potent than THC
Billy Joel to perform 77th consecutive MSG residency concert
Huawei sells about 100,000 foldable phones a month in China
Prince Harry's wife Meghan returns to Canada amid royal storm
Malta PM Muscat exits under journalist murder cloud
Review: ‘1917’ puts audiences on the battlefield Special
Gordon Lightfoot talks new album, touring, and longevity in music Special
Security expert on TikTok's security flaws Special
Far-right targets Austria's first refugee minister