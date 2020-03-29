Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageCountry folk icon John Prine in 'critical' condition with coronavirus

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

Grammy-winning American singer John Prine has been hospitalized for coronavirus and is in "critical" condition, his family said Sunday.

"After a sudden onset of Covid-19 symptoms, John was hospitalized on Thursday," his family said in a statement posted to the country and folk singer's Twitter account.

"He was intubated Saturday evening, and continues to receive care, but his situation is critical," the statement said.

A prolific songwriter and often whimsical performer, Prine, 73, was awarded a Grammy Lifetime Achievement award in January.

He has had past surgeries for cancer in his neck and lung, and last July he rescheduled upcoming tour dates after doctors advised him he faced a stroke risk and needed surgery.

"This is hard for us to share. But so many of you have loved and supported John over the years, we wanted to let you know, and give you the chance to send on more of that love and support now," his family said in the statement.

"Know that we love you, and John loves you."

Prine's wife, Fiona, revealed on March 20 in an Instagram post that she had tested positive for coronavirus.

In a video posted to her account, she said Prine had also been tested but his status was "indeterminate."

More about Health, Virus, US, Entertainment, Music
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Peak US death rate likely in two weeks: Trump
Italy's 'very long' lockdown to only end gradually
World's most popular apps by social media mention revealed
Coronavirus testing facility suffers maze ransomware attack
Twitter removes two Bolsonaro tweets questioning virus quarantine
Cruise company still searching for port for virus ship
Op-Ed: Pentagon plans massive attacks on Iraqi pro-Iranian militias
Joe Diffie passed away at age 61 from complications of COVID-19
BJ Gruber talks upcoming projects, staying safe, at-home workouts Special
UK government issues 2020 Cyber Security Breaches Survey Special