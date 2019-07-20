Costa Rica on alert after 19 die from tainted alcohol

Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageCosta Rica on alert after 19 die from tainted alcohol

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in Food

Alcohol tainted with potentially toxic levels of methanol has killed 19 people in Costa Rica, where authorities issued an alert against drinking some half-dozen brands.

The Ministry of Health issued the national warning Friday while also updating the death toll.

Of 34 people who have been poisoned, 14 men and five women, age 32 to 72, have died since the first week of June, the ministry said.

Authorities warned that it was not known how much alcohol had been adulterated, but have confiscated some 30,000 bottles and are carrying out a countrywide investigation.

The doctored alcohol contained between 30 to 50 percent methanol, according to Donald Corella, head of emergency services at Calderon Guardia Hospital in San Jose, who was quoted in the daily La Nacion.

He said six people who were treated at his hospital had died, while four others survived but suffered "very serious after-effects" ranging from irreversible total blindness to brain lesions that cause tremors similar to Parkinson's disease.

If ingested in large quantities, methanol can cause blindness, liver damage and death.

According to authorities, the majority of the 19 deaths occurred among homeless and alcoholic individuals.

More about costarica, Alcohol, Health
More news from
Latest News
Top News
American, Italian, Russian blast off for ISS
US official claims Huawei and trade dispute are different issues
Out-of-work Canadian engineers helped get humanity to the moon
Review: Kjersti Long amazing on 'Stronger Than You Think I Am' album Special
New method for turning human waste into clean chemicals in space
Fentanyl seizures at southern border puts CBP agents at risk
Op-Ed: Lynn Anderson belongs in the Country Music Hall of Fame
Trump agrees Rand Paul can negotiate with Iran to reduce tensions
Costa Rica on alert after 19 die from tainted alcohol
Key technologies identified to boost food production by 2050