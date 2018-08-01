Four people including a child died and another was missing Wednesday after they were swept away by a flash flood on the French island of Corsica.

The dead included a father and his young son and two other people, local prosecutor Eric Bouillard said.

A fifth person was still missing while two others belonging to the same group -- including the mother of the child who died -- managed to escape, he added.

An eighth person was rescued, local official Jean-Philippe Legueult said, adding that the victims were French tourists.

The flash flood is believed to have been caused by mountain storms.

The group were hit in the Zoicu canyon, one of the most beautiful canyons on the Mediterranean island.