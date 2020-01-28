By By Karen Graham 59 mins ago in World The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued its highest travel warning on Monday, urging Americans to avoid all nonessential travel to China. Online publisher, Wiley is making all research on the virus available for free. A Level 4 travel advisory has been issued for Hubei province, China due to novel coronavirus first identified in Wuhan, China: Do not travel to Hubei Province. The government warns it has "limited ability to provide emergency services to US citizens" in the province. The Guardian is reporting that the death toll in China from the 2019-nCOV outbreak has risen from 81 to 106 as of Monday. The number of countries affected has also risen, with nations including Germany and Cambodia reporting their first cases. The total number of cases in China alone is now more than 4,500, reports the There have now been 45 confirmed cases in 13 countries outside of China, with no deaths so far, the WHO’s spokesman, Christian Lindmeier, told a briefing in Geneva on Tuesday. In Hong Kong, leader Carrie Lam rejected calls to completely shut down the border with mainland China Tuesday but said cross-border rail services would be suspended and the number of flights and buses from China would be reduced. In Wuhan, medical facilities are overwhelmed, prompting authorities to send hundreds of reinforcements and start construction on two prefab field hospitals Hector RETAMAL, AFP On state television on Tuesday, China's President Xi Jinping was quoted as saying: "The virus is a devil and we cannot let the devil hide. China will strengthen international cooperation and welcomes the WHO participation in virus prevention ... China is confident of winning the battle against the virus." Not only is the World Health Organization coordinating the sharing of research and any other information on the coronavirus, but Wiley has made all the studies free to read for the next several months. Here is a statement from the publisher: Wiley has identified 54 articles related to the coronavirus and is providing free access to this research to support outbreak relief efforts in China and other countries. These important pieces of literature will remain free until April 2020, with the window of time extended as needed. Newly published articles related to coronavirus will immediately be free to access during this time period, and will be posted to the coronavirus research page. Access to 54 medical and scientific articles includes research from the Journal of Medical Virology, Transboundary and Emerging Diseases, Zoonoses and Public Health and many more. At the same time, the U.S. State Department raised its China travel warning to level 3, urging U.S. citizens to “reconsider travel” to the country due to the coronavirus outbreak.A Level 4 travel advisory has been issued for Hubei province, China due to novel coronavirus first identified in Wuhan, China: Do not travel to Hubei Province. The government warns it has "limited ability to provide emergency services to US citizens" in the province.The Guardian is reporting that the death toll in China from the 2019-nCOV outbreak has risen from 81 to 106 as of Monday. The number of countries affected has also risen, with nations including Germany and Cambodia reporting their first cases. The total number of cases in China alone is now more than 4,500, reports the South China Morning Post. There have now been 45 confirmed cases in 13 countries outside of China, with no deaths so far, the WHO’s spokesman, Christian Lindmeier, told a briefing in Geneva on Tuesday.In Hong Kong, leader Carrie Lam rejected calls to completely shut down the border with mainland China Tuesday but said cross-border rail services would be suspended and the number of flights and buses from China would be reduced.On state television on Tuesday, China's President Xi Jinping was quoted as saying: "The virus is a devil and we cannot let the devil hide. China will strengthen international cooperation and welcomes the WHO participation in virus prevention ... China is confident of winning the battle against the virus."Not only is the World Health Organization coordinating the sharing of research and any other information on the coronavirus, but academic publisher Wiley has compiled 54 research articles relating to the coronavirus, listing them on a single page.Wiley has made all the studies free to read for the next several months. Here is a statement from the publisher: More about coronavirus, Travel restrictions, level 4 warning, Wiley, research papers coronavirus Travel restrictions level 4 warning Wiley research papers