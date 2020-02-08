Coronavirus threat looms over fragile health systems in Africa

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in World The rapidly spreading coronavirus has wreaked havoc across much of the developed world, yet not a single case has been confirmed so far in Africa -- the continent that’s least equipped to deal with the epidemic. Over the years, China has forged financial and political ties in many African countries, raising the risk of exposure to the new virus. “We are not waiting for an outbreak,” said Amadou Sall, a director at Institut Pasteur de Dakar, a biomedical research center in Senegal. “We’re anticipating it.” The Institut Pasteur de Dakar constitutes an important Biomedical Research Center whose activity orientation is defined with a view to a useful application for the protection of public health Institut Pasteur de Dakar - Senegal Up until last week, there were only two laboratories in Africa that had the reagents needed to test samples for coronavirus - The Institut Pasteur de Dakar, in Senegal, and another one in South Africa. This week, four other countries, Ghana, Madagascar, Nigeria, and Sierra Leone have announced they can also conduct tests. High-risk countries identified by WHO Thirteen nations, including Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Zambia have been identified by the WHO as especially at risk and as priority zones for stopping the spread of the virus. In a Chinese-run hospital in Zambia, health workers have been ordered not to speak publicly about the new virus that has killed hundreds around the world. A medical staff member works in protective clothing in a hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus that has so far killed 630 people and infected 31,000 in China Hector RETAMAL, AFP/File The African continent has seen more than its share of infectious disease outbreaks, yet, over the years, it has also made a lot of progress in dealing with highly pathogenic viruses. The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo that began in 2018 has infected about 3,350 people and killed 2,210. Seven out of 10 nations surrounding the DRC's borders have constructed isolation facilities and have trained staff to man them. In 2019, the DRC contended with over 6,000 cases of measles, while Mozambique faced a surge in reported cholera cases after it was hit by a tropical cyclone. The WHO is sending testing kits to 29 laboratories on the continent to ensure they have the capacity to deal with the virus. It is hoped that by later this month, 36 nations will have the ability to carry out tests specific to the coronavirus. The Nigerian Red Cross Society says it has placed one million volunteers on alert. Its Secretary-General Abubakar Ahmed Kende said this mobilization would help to contain the spread of the virus and hopefully contain the spread of Lassa fever across the country. Seven out of 10 nations surrounding the DRC's borders have constructed isolation facilities and have trained staff to man them. In 2019, the DRC contended with over 6,000 cases of measles, while Mozambique faced a surge in reported cholera cases after it was hit by a tropical cyclone.The WHO is sending testing kits to 29 laboratories on the continent to ensure they have the capacity to deal with the virus. It is hoped that by later this month, 36 nations will have the ability to carry out tests specific to the coronavirus.The Nigerian Red Cross Society says it has placed one million volunteers on alert. Its Secretary-General Abubakar Ahmed Kende said this mobilization would help to contain the spread of the virus and hopefully contain the spread of Lassa fever across the country.