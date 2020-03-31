Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageCoronavirus the worst global crisis since WW II, says UN chief

Listen | Print
By AFP     53 mins ago in World

The coronavirus pandemic is the worst global crisis since World War II, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Tuesday, expressing concern that it could trigger conflicts around the world.

Guterres said that the scale of the crisis was due to "a disease that represents a threat to everybody in the world and... an economic impact that will bring a recession that probably has no parallel in the recent past."

"The combination of the two facts and the risk that it contributes to enhanced instability, enhanced unrest, and enhanced conflict are things that make us believe that this is the most challenging crisis we have faced since the Second World War," he told reporters.

The New York-based United Nations was founded at the end of the war in 1945 and has 193 member states.

"A stronger and more effective response... is only possible in solidarity if everybody comes together and if we forget political games and understand that it is humankind that is at stake," Guterres added.

More than 40,000 people have been killed so far as the disease spreads across the world, and causes economic devastation.

"We are far from having a global package to help the developing world to create the conditions both to suppress the disease and to address the dramatic consequences," Guterres warned, pointing to unemployment, the collapse of small firms and vulnerable people in the informal economy.

"We are slowly moving in the right direction, but we need to speed up, and we need to do much more if we want to defeat the virus."

The UN on Tuesday created a new fund to help developing countries after last week appealing for donations for poor and conflict-hit nations.

Beyond traditional aid from rich countries "we need to have innovative financial instruments," so that developing nations are able to respond to the crisis, Guterres said.

He warned that the coronavirus outbreak could return from poorer countries, especially in Africa, to hit wealthy countries again, and that millions could die.

More about Health, Virus, Un
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Oscar winner Rita Moreno talks 'One Day at a Time,' staying safe Special
Cruise ship operator urges 'compassion,' warns more may die
Anti-quarantine Bolsonaro isolates himself politically
Facebook feature lets people reach out for help in pandemic
Closing of U.S. - Mexico border impacts lives on both sides
Q&A: CFO's are powering CX and digital transformation Special
Grocery and delivery workers demand more pay and protection
Remembering Jan Howard: The 'Classiest Lady in Country Music'
Race for vaccine tests limits of drug innovation
'I feel nothing': virus-stricken Wuhan buries its dead