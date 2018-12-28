Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageCop accused of murdering Australian seeks squad car for 'testing'

Listen | Print
By AFP     3 hours ago in Crime

Attorneys for a former policeman accused of murdering an Australian in Minneapolis last year are asking to borrow a squad car to test conditions surrounding the shooting.

Mohamed Noor fatally shot Justine Damond in 2017 as she approached his police car, having alerted authorities to what sounded like a rape taking place in a dark alley behind her home.

Noor was fired from the police department and charged with second-degree and third-degree murder, as well as second-degree manslaughter.

The former officer's attorneys on Thursday asked the presiding judge in the case to grant them access to a police car "to independently gather information, make measurements and allow testing and analysis."

City attorneys on Friday objected to much of the defense's request, saying authorities would allow access to a police car, but were concerned that "the specific nature of the proposed 'testing and analysis' is not identified."

It is unclear when the judge would rule on the request, which had sought to test the car later Friday.

Media reports said the defense was looking to recreate and measure lighting conditions when the moon would have been at the same phase as during the fatal shooting nearly two years ago.

Noor shot Damond once from the passenger seat of his police cruiser in July 2017. His partner told investigators they had been startled by a loud sound moments before they saw a figure approach them.

The shooting provoked outrage in the United States and in Damond's native Australia. Noor was fired and charged with second-degree and third-degree murder, as well as second-degree manslaughter.

The 40-year-old had moved to the US to marry her American fiance, Don Damond, whose name she had already legally adopted.

Her relatives and the Australian government demanded an explanation, while protests in Minneapolis led to the resignation of the city's police chief.

Noor's jury trial is scheduled to begin April 1.

More about US, Australia, Crime, Police, Shooting
More news from
Latest News
Top News
India to send three-person crew on landmark space mission
Op-Ed: Top male daytime actor interviews of 2018
Op-Ed: Dead rock stars as holographic performers? New moves
Hubble images reveal the distribution of dark matter
Jeffrey Sutorius talks future, Dash Berlin split and technology Special
Bitcoin reaches up over $300 today after sharp drop down
US migration the dream of Guatemalans from the village
Trump says build US-Mexico wall or he'll seal border
Review: Adam Lambert and Cyndi Lauper shine on 'I Got You Babe' Cher duet Special
Without financing, path to liquidation begins at 4 pm for Sears