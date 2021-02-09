Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageConservative El Salvador lawmakers question president Bukele's sanity

Listen | Print
By Oscar BATRES (AFP)     1 hour ago in World

Conservative opposition lawmakers in El Salvador on Tuesday called for a Congressional committee to declare President Nayib Bukele "mentally incapable" of governing the country.

The call comes one year after Bukele, from the center-right GANA party, ordered soldiers to storm Congress in an attempt to force lawmakers to approve a loan to finance an anti-crime plan.

It also comes ahead of February 28 legislative elections in which Bukele supporters are expected to make strong gains.

Ricardo Velasquez of the right-wing ARENA party invoked an article of the constitution that allows Congress to declare the president mentally unfit to govern.

On Twitter, Bukele slammed the move as "an attempted parliamentary coup" by lawmakers likely to soon be voted out of office.

In his request Velasquez mentioned several examples of the president's "mental incapacity," including his use of rhetoric "of hatred, intolerance, aggression."

At least two-thirds of the chamber of deputies would have to agree to the measure. Opposition leftists from the FMLN party could join the ARENA lawmakers to gain enough votes.

In case the committee greenlights the petition, the final word on Bukele's mental condition would fall on five doctors named by Congress.

Velasquez, a fierce Bukele opponent, says the president "feels that he is above the law."

On Tuesday, demonstrators -- including students, union members, and women's rights and environmental groups -- marked the anniversary of the storming of Congress by demanding that the president never use armed threats against lawmakers.

"The military must never set foot in the legislative assembly again, Bukele must never again imagine making an attempted coup, because we young people will not allow it," a student at the demo with his face covered by a black scarf told reporters.

More about elsalvador, poltica
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Review: Dan Levy of 'Schitt's Creek' superb hosting 'Saturday Night Live' Special
Motown queen Mary Wilson of The Supremes dead at 76
Mads Mikkelsen comedy among international Oscars shortlist
Christopher French talks composing music for 'Alice Fades Away' Special
Levi Hummon opens up about 'A Home' country single, digital age Special
Safer Internet Day: Time to focus on online learning safety Special
UN Security Council urges Somalis to decide quickly on elections
Andrene Ward-Hammond opens up about 'Your Honor' on Showtime Special
Air Canada cuts an additional 1,500 jobs over COVID restrictions
French far-right leader Le Pen on trial over IS tweets