Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageColombian protest leaders call new strike after Duque meeting

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Protest leaders in Colombia called a new general strike for Wednesday after meeting with President Ivan Duque as anti-government demonstrations entered their sixth consecutive day.

"There is a strike tomorrow and we will continue looking at what actions we can take," said Diogenes Orjuela, head of the Central Union of Workers (CUT), following the meeting in Bogota.

He said protests would continue throughout Tuesday, with cacerolazos or pot banging demonstrations taking place at midday and in the evening, as well as a candle-light rallies.

The meeting with the National Strike Committee -- which brings together unions, indigenous people, students and opposition parties -- will form part of the national dialogue Duque launched on Sunday to address corruption, economic inequality and other woes.

The protests have left four dead -- including a young man who died Monday evening after being wounded over the weekend -- and some 500 people injured.

More about Colombia, Politics, Protests
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Review: Cher spectacular on 'Dancing with the Stars' season finale Special
Modi party forced out in India's richest state
Google tensions deepen over firings of 'Thanksgiving Four'
Dead deer found in Thailand with 7kg of plastic in stomach
6.4-magnitude quake strikes Albania: authorities
US troops in Syrian oil fields do not defend Kurds from Turks
Two dead as bloody protests hit Iraq cities
Australian gran wins Malaysia drugs death sentence appeal
Coldplay talks 'Everyday Life' album at iHeartRadio album release Special
Trump puts Jared Kushner in charge of building his border wall