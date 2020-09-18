Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageColombian police charged with killing that sparked riots

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Colombian prosecutors on Friday charged two police officers with torture and aggravated homicide after the death of a man in custody sparked deadly rioting in the capital and other cities.

The two police involved in the arrest of Javier Ordonez, who was repeatedly tasered before dying later in custody, were charged with "torture and aggravated homicide," prosecutor's office official Francisco Barbosa said.

Five other police officers are under investigation in the case.

Thirteen people were killed in the protests, most from gunshot wounds, according to Bogota's leftist mayor, Claudia Lopez, who accused police of firing on the protesters.

Public outrage was fueled by a video of Ordonez pleading with police as he lay on the ground being repeatedly shocked by the taser.

A lawyer for the victim's family claimed the 43-year-old engineer had died later at a police station, after being brutally beaten.

Riots which also hit the cities of Medellin and Cali wounded more than 500 people, including 285 civilians and 315 police.

Authorities said 95 police stations were vandalized.

Defense Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo was forced to apologize for the death of Ordonez, a father of two.

More about Colombia, Unrest, Justice
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Ricky Byrd talks 'Sobering Times' CD Special
Shannon K talks 'RUN' single, music inspirations and Harry Styles Special
Granger Smith launches the fall line of his Yee Yee Apparel
Lesbos camp filling up as UN warns on migrants' future
Q&A: A practical plan for putting truth back into politics Special
Madrid region imposes partial lockdown as virus spirals out of control
Dalita Avanesian stars in the digital series 'Purgatory'
Cybersecurity: FBI calls out Advanced Persistent Threat 39 Special
US carrier enters Gulf amid sanctions threats toward Iran
Jeannie Seely celebrates 53 years as a Grand Ole Opry member