Colombia's ELN Marxist guerrilla group on Monday announced a Christmas ceasefire as peace talks with the country's government have been on hold since August.

"The National Liberation Army will cease its offensive operations from December 23 to January 3, 2019, to contribute to a peaceful climate over Christmas and the New Year," said the ELN in a statement.

Such moves by the ELN are not unusual at this time of year and the group said it was granting a unilateral truce "at the request of the communities in the territory that suffer from the rigors of war."

The ELN also reiterated its desire to kick start peace talks that have been suspended since right-wing President Ivan Duque assumed power in early August.

His predecessor, Juan Manuel Santos, had failed in his bid to agree a peace deal with the ELN similar to the one that ended a 50-year insurgency by FARC Marxist rebels in 2016, turning that armed outfit into a political party.

Duque has vowed only to start peace talks with the ELN once the rebels release all hostages they are holding, believed by the government to be 10 people, and put an end to "criminal activities."

The ELN, which is considered the last active rebel group in Colombia and numbers around 1,800 fighters, has rejected those demands as "unacceptable."

Colombia has been beset for more than half a century by a multi-faceted armed conflict mostly carried out in lawless jungle regions and involving Marxist guerrillas, paramilitaries and drug-traffickers, as well as government forces.