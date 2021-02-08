Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageColombia to offer temporary protected status to 1m Venezuelan migrants

Listen | Print
By AFP     46 mins ago in World

Colombia will temporarily normalize the status of almost one million undocumented Venezuelan migrants, President Ivan Duque said on Monday during a visit by the UN Refugee Agency.

Some 56 percent -- around 950,000 -- of the 1.7 million Venezuelans to have arrived in Colombia fleeing economic and political crises in their homeland are undocumented and will benefit from the measure.

"We've published the decision of our country to create a temporary protected status in Colombia that allows us to normalize these migrants in our country," Duque said, alongside UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi.

The migrants will benefit from a 10-year protection, giving them time to apply for a residence visa if they wish to stay in the country.

According to the UN, 34 percent of the 5.4 million Venezuelans who have fled the country since 2015 are in Colombia, which has no diplomatic relations with its neighbor.

The process will begin with the registration of the undocumented migrants that will include their place of residence and socioeconomic conditions, while they will also be included in a "biometric register," said Duque.

The president came under fire in December when announcing that undocumented Venezuelans would not be included in Colombia's immunization process against the novel coronavirus, due to begin on February 20.

More about Colombia, Venezuela, Migration
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Russia sees drastic increase in mortality due to Covid-19 in 2020
How to protect yourself from the NHS COVID vaccine phishing scam Special
Maskless fans celebrate after Super Bowl — 'Not smart or safe'
Review: The Weeknd delivers terrible Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime show Special
COVID-19 cases in U.S. drop below 100K for first time in 2021
Trump defense urges dismissal of 'absurd' impeachment trial
Is evidence growing towards 'double masking'?
Steve Richard Harris talks about 'Killer Advice' film on Lifetime Special
Bitcoin hits record near $45,000 after Tesla investment
Bill Camp earns SAG nod for acting work in 'The Queen's Gambit'