Colombia's former president Alvaro Uribe has asked the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) to ensure he faces a fair trial in his homeland, where he's been charged with bribery and fraud, his lawyers said on Thursday.

Now a senator, the 66-year-old Uribe has been placed under formal investigation by the Supreme Court.

But his lawyers have sought guarantees from the IACHR that Uribe's case will be held under the "strictest compliance with legality and the rule of law" by "competent, independent and impartial" authorities.

Added to that, Uribe's lawyers want to ensure they are given "equal opportunity" to "question witnesses," be given "prompt access to evidence," and guarantee the former head of state's "right to defend himself."

Uribe was a popular president from 2002 to 2010 and is political mentor to Ivan Duque, who will be sworn in on Tuesday to succeed Nobel Peace Prize winner Juan Manuel Santos.

In 2012 Uribe filed a formal complaint in the Supreme Court against opposition politician Ivan Cepeda, accusing Cepeda of a plot to incriminate him in criminal involvement with right-wing paramilitary groups, and of witness tampering.

In March however the complaint rejected, and instead prosecutors started probing Uribe for witness tampering.

Uribe resigned from the senate last week after the Supreme Court opened formal proceedings against him, only to change his mind and announce on Wednesday that he was rescinding his request to allow the Supreme Court to conduct its investigation.

Had Uribe continued with his resignation, a lower court would have taken over his case.

Uribe insists he's the victim of political persecution, but the accusations have nonetheless come as a blow to Duque, a member of his mentor's right-wing Democratic Center party.