Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageColombia ordered to protect raped and tortured journalist

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

The Inter-American Court of Human Rights on Wednesday ordered Colombia to immediately protect a journalist who has accused the state of complicity in her kidnapping, rape and torture two decades ago.

"This court considers there to be ... an extremely serious and urgent situation, with the view to suffering irreparable damage, to Jineth Bedoya Lima and (her mother) Luz Nelly Lima," said the court's judges.

The court -- an autonomous organ of the Organization of American States (OAS) based in Costa Rica -- is due to rule on Colombia's responsibility for the violence inflicted on World Press Freedom award-winning Bedoya, in 2000.

Now 47, Bedoya suffered a 16-hour ordeal after she was seized by right-wing paramilitaries from outside the La Modelo prison in Colombia's capital Bogota, where she was investigating an arms trafficking network.

She claims the state, including an "influential" police chief, was complicit in her abduction.

Bedoya says she has since suffered two decades of "persecution, intimidation and constant threats."

On Tuesday, the state apologized to Bedoya for failing to properly investigate those threats or a 1999 attack on her and her mother.

However, Camilo Gomez, the director of Colombia's National Agency for Legal Defense of the State, said the evidence was not "sufficient to demonstrate the participation of public agents" in the assault on Bedoya.

On Wednesday, the judges said the "adoption of provisional measures does not imply a decision on the foundation of the controversy ... nor does it conclude state responsibility" for the accusations made by Bedoya.

The two parties have until April 23 to present their final written arguments.

The court's decisions are definitive and unappealable.

More about colombie, presse, Agression, Justice
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Chatting with celebrity bodyguard Adriano 'Bubba' Almony Special
Op-Ed: Taiwan invasion a real possibility? If so, it's a very bad move
Joel Corry opens up about 'BED,' David Guetta, and digital age Special
Sierra Wireless suffers massive cyberattack Special
Amber Heard 'vindicated' as UK court rejects Johnny Depp appeal
Myanmar beauty queen speaks out against military coup
Review: Jeremy Spencer and Psychosexual soar on 'Devil From Hell' single Special
Flying solo: Biden to hold his first press conference
Greece celebrates revolution bicentennial with pomp and allies
Suez Canal suspends traffic as bid to refloat grounded ship hits trouble