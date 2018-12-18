Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageColombia hands down first conviction for murder of trans woman

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

A court has handed down Colombia's first conviction for the murder of a transsexual woman.

In the sentence dated December 3 and published Monday, a judge sentenced defendant Davinson Erazo to 20 years in a psychiatric facility.

He was found guilty of murdering Luis Angel Ramos, who went by the name Anyela.

She was a member of Colombia's LGBT community and was killed "for being a woman or for reasons related to her gender identity," Judge Catalina Manrique wrote.

The killing took place in February last year in the town of Garzon in southeast Colombia.

The judge said Erazo could not be imprisoned because he has a mental disability.

Ramos, who had not yet changed his name, was first assaulted by Erazo in the hair salon where she works. Erazo later killed her with a shotgun blast.

Colombia Diversa, an NGO that advocates for LGBT people, welcomed the ruling as historic and said it was important that the judge recognized the victim as a woman even though she had not changed her given male name.

The government said last year 758 women were murdered in Colombia, as well as 109 LGBT people, 36 of whom were transsexual women.

More about Colombia, Justice, Transexual
More news from
Latest News
Top News
NGOs launch legal action against France over climate
Bitcoin recovers to well over $3,500 briefly
U.S. Air Force set to launch a new generation of GPS satellites
Much-hyped augmented-reality startup Blippar has collapsed
The vicious circle of poverty in Haiti
Future of gaming in 2019 Special
China's economic miracle: 40-year rise in numbers
Xi warns no one can 'dictate' China's path, 40 years on from reforms
Review: Janet Devlin will break your heart with 'I Lied to You' single Special
Review: David Archuleta spectacular at Highline Ballroom in New York City Special