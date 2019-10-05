Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageClimate activists occupy Paris mall as global Extinction Rebellion protests begin

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Hundreds of climate activists barricaded themselves into a Paris shopping centre on Saturday as security forces tried to remove them, ahead of a planned series of protests around the world by the Extinction Rebellion movement.

Campaigners faced off against police and some inconvenienced shoppers as they occupied part of the Italie 2 mall in southeast Paris.

They unfurled banners with slogans like "Burn capitalism not petrol" above restaurants and the window displays fashion boutiques.

The protest comes ahead of planned disruption to 60 cities around the world from Monday in a fortnight of civil disobedience, from Extinction Rebellion (XR), which is warning of an environmental "apocalypse".

As the centre tried to close up in the evening, security forces ordered the protesters to leave the area, activists told AFP.

Protestors refused to leave the Italie Deux shopping mall in Paris
Protestors refused to leave the Italie Deux shopping mall in Paris
Lucas BARIOULET, AFP

According to images broadcast on social networks, police then tried to enter the building, while protesters blocked entrances with tables and chairs.

"I am with XR to say stop this crazy system before it destroys everything," one young woman told AFP, giving only her first name Lucie.

Other campaign groups also joined in with the Paris shopping centre demonstration, including some members of the "yellow vest" anti-government protest group.

Non-violent protests are chiefly planned by XR from Monday in Europe, North America, Australia, but events are also set to take place in India, Buenos Aires, Cape Town and Wellington.

Another protest was held in Berlin on Saturday, with campaigners setting up camp near the parliament building.

"To governments of the world: we declared a climate and ecological emergency. You did not do enough. To everybody else: rebel," XR said on its website ahead of its International Rebellion wave of activism.

Another protest was held in Berlin on Saturday with campaigners setting up camp near the parliament...
Another protest was held in Berlin on Saturday, with campaigners setting up camp near the parliament building
John MACDOUGALL, AFP

"You can't count on us or Greta to do this for you," it said, referring to teenage Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg. "Look inside yourself and rebel."

Extinction Rebellion was established last year in Britain by academics and has become one of the world's fastest-growing environmental movements.

Campaigners want the government to declare a climate and ecological emergency, reduce greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2025, halt biodiversity loss and be led by new "citizens' assemblies on climate and ecological justice.

More about Manifestation, environnement, climat, Distribution, consommation
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Trump opens 725,000 acres of California coast to oil drilling
Royal Princess Prep Party Company up for 'Best of Long Island'
EU presses UK to resubmit Brexit plan as end-game looms
World's largest wind turbines will power UK wind farm project
Review: The Beatles' 'Here Comes The Sun' (2019 Mix) is an amazing video Special
Adam Lambert to play Bowery Ballroom in New York City this winter
US-N.Korea talks end in contrasting assessments
Review: Bobby Messaro and Bob Malone refreshing on 'Lemonade' album Special
Jeffrey Combs talks 'Holiday Hell,' digital age and Tom Hardy Special
Review: Mutaz Essa Barshim wins high jump at 2019 World Championships Special