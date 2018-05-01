Clashes mar May Day protests in Paris

Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageClashes mar May Day protests in Paris

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

Anti-capitalist protesters torched a McDonald's restaurant and clashed with police in Paris on the fringes of a May Day rally in Paris Tuesday.

Shouting slogans such as "Rise up, Paris" and "Everyone hates the police", over 1,000 youths with black jackets and face masks joined the traditional union-led demonstration for worker's rights, AFP journalists reported.

Some carried placards with the Anarchist symbol and banners with references to the far left "black bloc" protesters who regularly clash with police at international summits.

The far-left demonstrators went on a rampage setting fire to a McDonald's and torching a car ...
The far-left demonstrators went on a rampage, setting fire to a McDonald's and torching a car, a mechanical digger and a scooter
Alain JOCARD, AFP

Along the route of the march they looted and set fire to a McDonald's restaurant and also torched a car, a mechanical digger and a scooter. The police used tear gas and water cannon to try disperse them.

At least two people were arrested over the unrest, which comes at a time of heightened tensions over President Emmanuel Macron's reform of the public sector.

"Macron makes us mad," read a banner held by one masked demonstrator.

Interior Minister Gerard Collomb condemned the violence.

Tens of thousands of people took part in marches nationwide including over 20 000 in Paris the pol...
Tens of thousands of people took part in marches nationwide, including over 20,000 in Paris, the police said
GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT, AFP

"Everything is being done to end this serious disturbance to the peace an find those responsible for these unspeakable acts," he tweeted.

Trade unions had set out to try rally workers on May Day against Macron's reforms of state rail operator SNCF and public universities, which they see as part of a rollback of France's cherished public service.

Tens of thousands of people took part in marches nationwide, including over 20,000 in Paris, the police said.

Some of the participants took aim at Macron's fiscal policy, seen as favouring business and the rich over the working- and middle classes.

The unrest comes at a time of heightened tensions over President Emmanuel Macron's reform of th...
The unrest comes at a time of heightened tensions over President Emmanuel Macron's reform of the public sector
Thomas SAMSON, AFP

"Macron is the president of the rich," Genevieve Durand, a retired public servant who took part in a march in the central city of Clermont-Ferrand told AFP, echoing a label that has clung to the 40-year-old centrist.

burs-cb/nla

More about France, Politics, Labour, Demonstration
More news from
Latest News
Top News
On first May Day without Castro, Cuba looks to Díaz-Canel
In Venezuela, five years of severance pay now buys a coffee
The rise and rise of blockchain-as-a-service
Sao Paulo tower used by squatters collapses in fire
Myanmar urged to hold 'proper' probe into alleged atrocities against the Rohingya
Clashes mar May Day protests in Paris
On his home turf in Egypt, everyone wants piece of Liverpool's Salah
Le Pen seeks to rally far-right allies for European elections
Blockchain is a 'pixie dust' fad
Is it time for European businesses to learn to love GDPR?