Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageChristie's online sale fetches $421 mn despite virus pandemic

Listen | Print
By AFP     42 mins ago in World

Roy Lichtenstein's "Nude with Joyous Painting" was the big seller as a Christie's hybrid sale fetched an impressive $421 million Friday, signaling the art market is holding firm during the coronavirus pandemic.

The event, entitled "ONE," started with an auctioneer in Hong Kong selling a series of works, before another took over in Paris, followed by London and then New York.

Christie's opted for the unique, one-day format after it was forced to rework its spring sales, a traditional highlight of auction season, because of the COVID-19 crisis.

Lichtenstein's 1994 painting sold for the highest price at $46.2 million, well above its pre-sale estimate of around $30 million,

Several records were broken, most notably for the American abstract painter Brice Marden, whose "Complements" went for $30.9 million.

No painting crossed the $50 million mark, but 94 percent of the works found buyers -- a high rate even in non-pandemic times.

"It showed that the market is ready for new formats of selling and for new formats of collecting art," said Alex Rotter, head of contemporary art at Christie's.

More than 20,000 art aficionados followed the four hours of sales online. Including fees and commission, the total value of items sold was $421 million.

Collectors could bid online and by phone.

In Hong Kong, Paris and London, some collectors were able to attend the sale in person but the New York leg was closed to the public because of social distancing restrictions.

More about enchres, peinture, Sculpture, USA, Gb
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Latest epidemiology, immunology and COVID-19 research
Spitfire tribute as UK says goodbye to WWII icon Vera Lynn
Israel blamed for direct attack on Iranian nuclear faciity
A conversation with rising actor Patrick Luwis: 'BF For Hire' Special
Goya Foods boycott takes off after CEO praises Trump
Spying claims are latest twist in Germany's Wirecard thriller
'This is real': COVID-19 long-hauler's months of agony
A dog's life: Scientists find new formula for canine age
OLY VERA opens up about musical endeavors, RedOne and Celine Dion Special
Chatting with Alan Locher of The Locher Room Special