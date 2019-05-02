Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageChristchurch mosque toll rises to 51 after man dies

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

The death toll from the Christchurch mosque attacks has risen to 51 after a 46-year-old Turkish man succumbed to injuries sustained in the March 15 shootings, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Friday.

"This sad news will be felt across Turkey, as well as New Zealand," Ardern said.

"This man has been in intensive care since the attack. We have all been hoping for the best. However, he has now succumbed to the injuries sustained in the shooting at the Al Noor mosque."

Police said the man died late Thursday and his family had requested his name not be publicly released.

Australian Brenton Tarrant, a self-avowed white supremacist, is accused of the attacks on two mosques where worshippers were gathered for Friday prayers.

He is now in a maximum security prison undergoing psychiatric tests to determine if he is mentally fit to stand trial for 50 counts of murder and 39 of attempted murder.

Police said the latest fatality was a man shot at the central city Al Noor mosque, where more than 40 of the victims were killed before the gunman moved his rampage to another mosque at suburban Linwood.

Ardern said nine people remained in hospital and all were in stable condition.

"As a country we continue to send our hope for their speedy recovery," she said.

After the attack, Ardern described the worst mass shooting in modern New Zealand history as one of the country's darkest days.

Her government has since moved to tighten gun laws and is reviewing regulations dealing with hate speech, as well as spearheading an international push to force social media giants to do more to combat online extremism.

More about nzealand, Attacks, Mosques, Toll
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Pompeo, Lavrov to meet next week on Venezuela: US official
Maduro exhorts Venezuela military to fight 'any coup plotter'
From bodyguard to Queen, Thailand's Suthida makes public debut
Review: Madonna, Maluma and holograms rule the Billboard Music Awards Special
Review: Patti Smith rocks hard at Webster Hall in New York City Special
Logan Henderson talks about 'End of the World,' fans and success Special
Metals fraud leads to $700 million satellite failure
Many businesses unfamiliar with California Consumer Privacy Act
Tales of Leonardo, enigmatic genius
Carrie Underwood kicks off 'The Cry Pretty Tour 360'