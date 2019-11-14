Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageChinese state media deletes Hong Kong curfew tweet

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Chinese state media deleted a tweet Thursday claiming Hong Kong's government was to announce a weekend curfew, after some of the worst violence in months of pro-democracy unrest.

The tweet from the fiercely nationalistic Global Times was live for little over half an hour before it vanished.

"#HKSAR government is expected to announce curfew for weekend," the paper said in a post in English on its verified Twitter account.

The tabloid had cited unnamed sources in the tweet, which was quickly deleted.

The editor of the Global Times, Hu Xijin, later tweeted that he had asked for it to be deleted because the sourcing was "not sufficient".

"I just checked how the information was obtained. My conclusion is that the information is not sufficient to support this exclusive news," Hu tweeted shortly after the original tweet was removed.

Hong Kong Police spokesman John Tse said he was not in a position to comment on rumours of a curfew, because the decision rested with the territory's chief executive, Carrie Lam.

"We welcome any new measures that can help us to achieve the goal of restoring the public safety and order in Hong Kong," he said.

Tse said the police would welcome assistance from other "disciplined services forces" or "any measures to boost our manpower".

More about Politics, China, Hongkong
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Drone footage shows Turkey-backed rebels in possible war crimes
Microbiologists 'colonize' Nottingham to discuss hot topics Special
Review: Adam Lambert amazing on 'Superpower' performance on 'The Talk' Special
US air support destroys Afghan outpost kills four Afghan troops
Ghostly Nazi-era motorway resurfaces in German forest
Paving highways using recycled plastics in a circular economy
A cause with every party: Jake Resnicow is saving NY nightlife Special
Review: 2019 Christmas Spectacular starring The Rockettes is spectacular Special
'Pad Man' faces 'Terminator' in Sri Lanka vote fight
Big Shot celebrating 20 years at Mulcahy's with two special shows