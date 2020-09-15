Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageChinese foreign minister visit prompts Mongolian protests

Listen | Print
By AFP     40 mins ago in World

Protesters greeted Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi on a visit to Ulaanbaatar on Tuesday, as Mongolians gathered in the capital to speak out against Beijing's controversial language policy in its ethnic minority regions.

The country of Mongolia neighbours China's province of Inner Mongolia, which has seen weeks of protests and education boycotts over a policy change requiring all core subjects at schools to be taught in Mandarin rather than the local language.

China's move follows similar action in Tibet and Xinjiang to assimilate local minorities into the dominant Han population.

As Wang arrived on a diplomatic visit Tuesday, more than a hundred protesters gathered in Ulaanbaatar's main square in traditional Mongolian tunics, shouting: "Let's protect the mother tongue, let's protect our blood brothers."

"I really want our parliament members and president to oppose China's new policy and demand China lets ethnic Mongolians continue learning their native language," Indra Batbileg, a 21-year-old student, told AFP.

Mongolia is strategically situated between Russia and China, but its economy is dependent on mineral exports to its giant southern neighbours.

Mongolian authorities have, however, sought to expand markets -- including strengthening ties with Russia.

On Tuesday China's ambassador in Ulaanator, Chai Wenrui, told a local news website that Wang Yi will sign a series of economic agreements with Mongolia that include donating millions in aid.

More about Mongolia, China, Diplomacy, Rights
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Invasive Asian mosquito species threatens African cities: study
Netanyahu will not talk to Palestinians: opposition chief
Massive chunk of Greenland's largest glacier crashes into sea
Op-Ed: Trump's HHS spokesman claims CDC is harboring a 'resistance unit'
If something’s alive on Venus, where is it? Substrate, maybe?
No confirmation yet of Russia paying bounties to kill US troops
Review: Antonio Sabato Jr. is interviewed on the TV program 'Huckabee' Special
Uber exec covered-up ransom payment for millions of drivers Special
Trump vows '1,000 times greater' response to any Iran attack
Trump vows '1,000 times greater' response to any Iran attack