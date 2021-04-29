Email
article imageChina warns US against imposing democratic ideals after Biden speech

By AFP     31 mins ago in World

China warned the United States on Thursday against imposing its democratic ideals, while criticising trade sanctions and military moves in Beijing's backyard just hours after President Biden's speech on American geopolitical priorities.

The remarks came after Biden's first address to Congress, in which the US leader placed a renewed focus on diplomacy and said the country was in competition with China and others to win the 21st century.

Biden added that "autocrats think democracies can't compete", while noting the US welcomes competition and is not looking for conflict.

Asked about the speech, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said it was normal for the US and China to compete in some areas.

"But this kind of competition should be a track and field race, not a duel to the death," he told a regular press briefing on Thursday.

Wang also warned that "forcing other countries to accept one's democratic system... will only create divisions, intensify tension, and undermine stability."

In his speech, President Biden also said the US would stand up to unfair trade practices such as subsidies for state-owned enterprises and intellectual property theft.

But China lashed out a day later at the US for "violating the market principle of fair competition" and "politicising" issues such as the economy, trade and technology, in reference to the trade war between both countries in recent years.

"China is committed to developing a relationship with the US based on non-conflict and non-confrontation," Wang said.

While Biden said he told Chinese President Xi Jinping the US would maintain a strong military presence in the Indo-Pacific to prevent conflict -- just as it did with NATO in Europe -- China highlighted issues with US deployments in the region.

China's defence ministry spokesman Wu Qian added in a separate statement Thursday that, since the inauguration of the current US government, the frequency of US warships sent to China's maritime territory increased by 20 percent from last year.

The frequency of reconnaissance aircraft activity in the region also increased by 40 percent, Wu added, saying that China "resolutely opposes this".

"The US frequently sends warships and planes to carry out activities in maritime waters and airspace near China, advancing regional militarisation and threatening regional peace and stability," he said.

