article imageChina-Vatican deal on bishops not 'imminent': Vatican

By AFP     1 hour ago in World

A historic deal between China and the Vatican on the appointment of bishops is not "imminent," a Vatican spokesman said Thursday, contradicting a Beijing-approved bishop.

"I can state that there is no imminent signature of an agreement between the Holy See and the People's Republic of China," said Vatican spokesman Greg Burke in a statement.

"I would like to stress that the Holy Father Francis remains in constant contact with his collaborators on Chinese issues and is accompanying the steps of the ongoing dialogue," he added.

On Thursday, Bishop Guo Jincai, secretary-general of the Bishops Conference of the Catholic Church in China, was quoted as saying that negotiations with the Vatican had reached "the final stages," by the state-owned Global Times newspaper.

"If everything goes right, the deal could be signed as early as the end of this month," said Guo, who is recognised by China's Communist government.

Beijing and the Vatican severed diplomatic relations in 1951 and although ties have improved as China's Catholic population grows, they have remained at odds over the appointment of bishops.

China's roughly 12 million Catholics are divided between a government-run association, whose clergy are chosen by the atheist Communist Party, and an unofficial underground church loyal to the Vatican.

The Vatican relaunched long-stalled negotiations on the appointment of bishops with Beijing three years ago.

