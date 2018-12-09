Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageChina summons US ambassador over Huawei arrest

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

China summoned the US ambassador on Sunday to protest the "extremely bad" arrest of telecom giant Huawei's chief financial officer in Canada and demand that the United States drop its extradition request.

The arrest of Meng Wanzhou, who faces US fraud charges related to sanctions-breaking dealings with Iran, has infuriated Beijing, threatening to disrupt a trade war truce between China and the United States.

Meng -- the daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, a former engineer in China's People's Liberation Army -- is in custody as she awaits a Canadian court's decision on bail on Monday.

Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng summoned US ambassador Terry Branstad one day after he called in Canadian envoy John McCallum to voice China's displeasure.

"Le Yucheng pointed out that the US side has seriously violated the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens, and the nature of the violation is extremely bad," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"The Chinese side firmly opposes this and strongly urges the United States to attach great importance to China's solemn and just position," it said.

China also urged the United States to "take immediate measures to correct wrong practices, and revoke the arrest warrant against the Chinese citizen.

The statement warned that Beijing would make an unspecified "further response" in light of the US actions.

More about China, US, Canada, Diplomacy, Telecom
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Company claims electric cars cheaper than gas models by 2020
Bolivian youth orchestra plays for the future
Mukwege saviour to dozens of 'little sisters' raped in DRC village
Belgium lapses into minority government over UN migration pact row
France tells Trump to stop interfering in its politics
China summons US ambassador over Huawei arrest
What next if UK MPs reject Brexit deal?
Secrets, threats and controversy: Month One of El Chapo trial
Review: John Mellencamp releases compelling 'Other People's Stuff' album Special
Qatar emir skips Saudi-hosted summit with Gulf rivals