Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageChina says UK envoy's Twitter account hacked, after sex video 'like'

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in Internet

China's embassy in London has angrily demanded that Twitter investigate what it says was a hack on its ambassador's official account, which "liked" a pornographic video.

The video remained on the "liked" section of Liu Xiaoming's account for over an hour on Wednesday, attracting a stream of comments and reactions before being taken down.

"Some anti-China elements viciously attacked Ambassador Liu Xiaoming's Twitter account and employed despicable methods to deceive the public," a statement posted on the embassy's website said.

"The embassy has reported this to Twitter company and urged the latter to make thorough investigations and handle this matter seriously.

"The Embassy reserves the right to take further actions and hope that the public will not believe or spread such rumour."

A Twitter spokesperson declined to comment when asked to respond to the embassy's statement by AFP.

Liu is known as one of China's most outspoken diplomats, using a pugnacious approach in media interviews and online to defend his government.

Twitter and pornography are officially banned in China, which the ruling Communist Party heavily censors.

However China's diplomats and journalists for the state-run media have in recent years set up Twitter accounts to promote and defend the government to foreigners.

Liu set up his Twitter account in October last year. He has more than 85,000 followers.

More about China, United Kingdom, Diplomacy, Twitter, Media
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Bell rings on new virus-era reality at Italy schools
Under Beijing's watchful eye, Joshua Wong treads fine line
Serbia withdraws from joint military exercises in Belarus
Sudan's 'silent death' from flesh-eating cuts
China rips into Trump order revoking visas of 1,000 Chinese students
Coronavirus capable of invading brain: study
France hosts Med leaders for summit on Turkey tensions
I can see loo: Tokyo park gets transparent toilets
New York Breakers reveals 2020 roster for second season of ISL
New York to mark 9/11 anniversary amid the coronavirus pandemic