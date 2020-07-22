Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageChina says French claims on Uighur rights are 'lies'

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

French claims about the imprisonment of ethnic and religious minorities in China's Xinjiang region were unacceptable, Beijing said Wednesday, criticising the accusations as "false".

China's response came a day after Paris demanded it let independent human rights observers visit the northwestern region, where rights groups and experts estimate over one million Uighurs and other Turkic-speaking minorities have been rounded up into a network of internment camps.

France's foreign affairs minister Jean-Yves le Drian said China's actions were "unacceptable" and said they "condemn them firmly".

Beijing has defended its strategy in Xinjiang as necessary to avoid extremism.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a regular press briefing on Wednesday that "China has repeatedly responded to and clarified false reports and accusations on Xinjiang-related issues".

He added that Xinjiang issues were not about human rights, religion or ethnicity but about "countering violent terrorism and separatism".

"About so-called lies that Xinjiang restricts religious freedom and suppresses Muslims... the truth is that recently, some politicians and media in the US and the west have stigmatised Xinjiang's lawful fight against terrorism and extremism," Wang said.

"We firmly oppose the politicisation of religious issues and the use of religious issues to interfere in China's internal affairs," he added.

Asked if the training programmes he referred to were still ongoing in Xinjiang, Wang said that those in the centres had "completed their courses" -- in line with officials' announcement late last year.

The latest exchange comes as tensions have been rising between the West and China on multiple fronts, including over a new draconian security law in Hong Kong and mounting opposition to the use of products made by Chinese telecom giant Huawei.

More about China, France, Diplomacy, Rights, Uighur
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Major European mobile operator hit by ransomware attack Special
Op-Ed: Australia’s second wave — Anger, not following rules, deaths
Canada beginning to see a surge in coronavirus cases
Shootout at Chicago funeral leaves 14 wounded
Chatting with Ian Buchanan: Emmy award-winning daytime actor Special
US orders China to close Houston consulate as tensions soar
Jo Weil shares exciting news for 'Forbidden Love' fans
Lin Shaye talks about 2020 Emmy win, 'EastSiders,' new projects Special
US House defeats an amendment to withdraw troops from Afghanistan
New Zealand's Ardern sacks minister over office affair