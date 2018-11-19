Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageChina's Xi to make state visit to Spain next week

Listen | Print
By AFP     4 hours ago in World

Chinese President Xi Jinping will make a state visit to Spain next week as the two countries celebrate the 45th year of ties, Spain's royal palace said Monday.

Xi "will begin a state visit to Spain on November 28," a spokesman told AFP, without specifying how long it would be or giving details of the programme.

A state visit typically involves a meeting with Spain's King Felipe VI and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, as well as with the heads of the country's lower and upper houses of parliament.

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited Spain in May.

While Spanish exports to China increased last year by 28.3 percent, it still has a trade deficit of 19.4 billion euros ($22.1 billion), a 2.3 percent increase over the previous year.

China has agreed to open itself up more to Spanish goods and services.

Some 600 Spanish firms are present in China, mainly small companies, although multinationals such as Telefonica, Zara-owner Inditex and major banks like Santander and BBVA also operate in the country.

Sanchez's predecessor Mariano Rajoy made an official visit to China in September 2014.

More about Diplomacy, espagne
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Pot-infused beverage market could hit $600 million by 2022
Mexican ex-cartel boss Beltran Leyva dies in prison
Comedian Anthony Rodia discusses The Brokerage, technology, fans Special
Facebook comms staffers reportedly fuming at COO Sheryl Sandberg
Canada's hasty roll out of legal pot — Gift to the black market?
Teen driver in hours-long surgery after Macau GP horror crash
Review: An evening with Josh Groban at Madison Square Garden in New York Special
Review: Idina Menzel revitalizes songs from 'Wicked' and 'Rent' at MSG Special
NASA picks ancient Martian river delta for 2020 rover touchdown
Offshore oil rigs shutdown in N.L. after Husky Energy oil spill