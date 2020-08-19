By By Karen Graham 43 mins ago in World Shanghai - Floods on the upper reaches of China’s Yangtze river forced authorities to evacuate more than 100,000 people on Tuesday and threatened a 1,200-year-old world heritage site. The Three Gorges Dam, a massive hydroelectric facility designed in part to tame floods on the Yangtze, is expected to see water inflows rise to 74,000 cubic metres per second on Wednesday, the highest since it was built in 2006, the Ministry of Water Resources said. The facility Community workers and volunteers deliver food and supplies to flood-affected residents after heavy rains in Neijiang, Sichuan STR, AFP Sichuan province has activated its highest level emergency response after weeks of heavy rain caused record high water levels, with no sign of it ending soon, Leshan Giant Buddha gets its feet wet Soldiers, police and volunteers used sandbags to try to protect the 71-meter (233-foot) high, 1,200-year-old Leshan Giant Buddha, a UNESCO World Heritage site in southwestern Sichuan province. But first, 180 tourists had be rescued from the site as waters rose, according to state media. Three Gorges Dam on the Yangtze River, China. Image dated September 20, 2009. Le Grand Portage The last time the Giant Buddha got its toes wet was in 1949, the same year the People's Republic of China was founded. The BBC writes that according to the Xinhua state news agency, a traditional local saying holds that if the Buddha's feet get wet, Chengdu - which has a population of 16 million people - will flood too. Needless to say, but flood alerts are in place for provinces around the Yangtze, Yellow, Hai, Songhua and Liao rivers, with warnings of possible landslides. Note how far the river is below the Giant Buddha of Leshan. Today, the river is so high it is getting the Buddha's toes wet. Bernt Rostad from Oslo, Norway Believe it or not, but the Giant Buddha has There are several hidden gutters and channels scattered in Buddha’s hair, collar, chest, and holes in the back of his ears and chest that have been carrying out the rainwater to keep the inner areas dry. Floods in mountainous southwestern China have washed away roads, leaving many people stranded without food or water, and forced over 100,000 others to be evacuated from the cities of Ya'an and Leshanalong along the Yangtze River, where some monitoring stations are expected to see water levels exceeding "guaranteed" flood protection levels by some 16 feet.The Three Gorges Dam, a massive hydroelectric facility designed in part to tame floods on the Yangtze, is expected to see water inflows rise to 74,000 cubic metres per second on Wednesday, the highest since it was built in 2006, the Ministry of Water Resources said.The facility raised its discharge volumes on Tuesday, as the water level in its reservoir has been more than 30 feet above the official warning level for more than a month.Sichuan province has activated its highest level emergency response after weeks of heavy rain caused record high water levels, with no sign of it ending soon, per the BBC. Soldiers, police and volunteers used sandbags to try to protect the 71-meter (233-foot) high, 1,200-year-old Leshan Giant Buddha, a UNESCO World Heritage site in southwestern Sichuan province. But first, 180 tourists had be rescued from the site as waters rose, according to state media.The last time the Giant Buddha got its toes wet was in 1949, the same year the People's Republic of China was founded. The BBC writes that according to the Xinhua state news agency, a traditional local saying holds that if the Buddha's feet get wet, Chengdu - which has a population of 16 million people - will flood too.Needless to say, but flood alerts are in place for provinces around the Yangtze, Yellow, Hai, Songhua and Liao rivers, with warnings of possible landslides.Believe it or not, but the Giant Buddha has an interesting drainage system that has kept it from eroding for the past 1,200 years. Behind the Buddha’s head and between his two ears, the Leshan Giant Buddha has a unique and advanced drainage system to preserve the statue from erosion.There are several hidden gutters and channels scattered in Buddha’s hair, collar, chest, and holes in the back of his ears and chest that have been carrying out the rainwater to keep the inner areas dry. More about China, recordbreaking floods, thousands evacuated, yangtze river, Leshan Giant Buddha China recordbreaking flood... thousands evacuated yangtze river Leshan Giant Buddha