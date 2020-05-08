Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageChina's new spacecraft returns to Earth: official

Listen | Print
By AFP     43 mins ago in World

China's new prototype spacecraft "successfully landed" on Friday, marking an important step in its ambitions to run a permanent space station and send astronauts to the moon.

The spacecraft -- which was launched Tuesday -- arrived safely at a predetermined site, the China Manned Space Agency said, after a hitch in an earlier part of the key test.

It said the cabin structure of the spacecraft had been confirmed on site as being intact.

The test vessel was launched with a cargo capsule aboard a new type of carrier rocket from the Wenchang launch site on the southern island of Hainan.

The space agency said the vessel was in orbit for two days and 19 hours and had completed a number of experiments.

Its return has also verified the spacecraft's capabilities such as its heat resistance.

It is hoped the spaceship will one day transport astronauts to a space station that China plans to complete by 2022 -- and eventually to the Moon.

Friday's safe landing follows a snag in an earlier part of the test when an unspecified "anomaly" occurred during the return of the cargo capsule.

More about China, Space
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Op-Ed: Meltdown? The view from outside America is truly grim
Fragile paradise: Pacific isles weigh risk of returning tourists
N. Korea lashes South as Kim praises China's Xi
Remembering humanity's triumph over a virus, 40 years on
Iran quake kills at least one, sparks panic in capital
Lachlan Buchanan talks 'Station 19,' digital age, and Dream Loud Special
The Mossad mission to capture architect of Holocaust
60 years on, Israel prosecutor recalls Eichmann trial
Venezuela arrests Americans in plot to kidnap President Maduro
Rare Saudi resistance hits futuristic megacity project