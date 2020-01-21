Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageChina's former Interpol chief sentenced to 13 years in prison

Listen | Print
By AFP     3 hours ago in World

Former Interpol chief Meng Hongwei, who was detained on a visit to China in 2018, was sentenced Tuesday to more than 13 years in prison for bribery in a case that shook the international police organisation.

Meng -- a former vice minister of public security -- is among a growing group of Communist Party cadres caught in President Xi Jinping's anti-graft campaign, which critics say has also served as a way to remove the leader's political enemies.

He vanished during a visit to China from France, where Interpol is based, and was later accused of accepting bribes and expelled from the Communist Party.

His wife was granted political asylum in France last year, after saying she was afraid she and her two children would be the targets of kidnapping attempts.

Meng was sentenced to 13 years and six months in prison and fined two million yuan RMB ($290,000), said the Tianjin First Intermediate People's Court on Tuesday.

At his trial last June, he pleaded guilty to accepting $2.1 million in bribes, after the court said he used his status and positions to "seek improper benefit" and accumulate bribes.

The court statement on Tuesday said Meng had "truthfully confessed to all the criminal facts" and would not appeal the decision.

More about China, France, Police, Trial, Interpol
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Max George talks about new music, influences, Dua Lipa, and fans Special
UK puts visas into pitch for post-Brexit trade with Africa
Op-Ed: Todd Rundgren snubbed by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2020
Mitsubishi Electric confirms major data breach Special
Anthony Alabi talks 'Family Reunion,' 'Blackish' and 'Shameless' Special
Malaysia sends tons of plastic waste back to 13 countries
Op-Ed: Everybody gets Google phasing out cookies but the ad industry
Asia ramps up defence against coronavirus
Malaysia says won't be 'garbage dump' as it returns waste
Op-Ed: Was Soleimani killed for saying 'bad things' about the US?