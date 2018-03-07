Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageChina ready to make 'appropriate and necessary response' to US

Listen | Print
By AFP     4 hours ago in World

A trade war with the US will benefit no one, China warned Thursday, adding it was prepared to give as good as it gets if US President Donald Trump fires the first shots.

"Choosing a trade war is surely the wrong prescription, in the end you will only hurt others and yourself," foreign minister Wang Yi said during a press conference, adding that "China will certainly make an appropriate and necessary response."

The Trump administration is expected to formally introduce previously announced tariffs on steel and aluminium imports on Thursday in the US.

US imports from China of these two goods make up a small proportion of its total imports from the world's second largest economy.

But the tariffs may be the first foray in an American trade war with Beijing.

In coming weeks, the Trump administration is expected to issue a report on intellectual property theft which may hammer China and possibly incite further tariffs on a wide range of Chinese imports.

Trump brought up the forthcoming moves on Wednesday, saying on Twitter that the US had asked China to develop a plan to reduce the deficit by one billion dollars.

The amount is a drop in the bucket compared with record $375.2 billion trade deficit with China the US racked up last year.

"The U.S. is acting swiftly on Intellectual Property theft. We cannot allow this to happen as it has for many years!" the president also tweeted on Wednesday.

More about Politics, Trade
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Bulgaria's skiing boomtown sparks dire nature warnings
Afghanistan's forgotten gypsies seek legal recognition
Judd Lormand talks 'SEAL Team,' working with David Boreanaz Special
Microsoft officially announces Windows 10 'S Mode' for 2019
Alone at health clinic, Australian treats self for heart attack
Op-Ed: Dottie West deserves to be in the 2018 Hall of Fame inductees
US pushes UN to consider arms embargo on South Sudan
Op-Ed: Tokyo whale selling off big lots of bitcoin
Ticks have crept into Canada, sowing illness and confusion
Diver films rubbish wasteland in Bali waters