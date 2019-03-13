Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageChina offers Venezuela help to restore power

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

China on Wednesday offered to help Venezuela as it faces a crippling multi-day power blackout that President Nicolas Maduro has blamed on the United States.

"China hopes that Venezuela can quickly find the cause of this accident and restore normal power and social order," foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said at a regular briefing.

"China is willing to offer assistance and technical support to Venezuela to restore the power system," Lu said.

Power has been restored to some areas in Venezuela since the weekend, but the supply has been intermittent and often drops out.

Maduro called for support from allies including Russia and China as well as the United Nations in investigating the US "cyber attack" he said was responsible for the blackout.

Lu said China was "very concerned" about reports of a cyber attack, but declined to directly blame the US.

"This I'm afraid can only be clarified and explained by the party accused by President Maduro," Lu said.

Businesses and schools remained shuttered on Maduro's orders, as they have been since the blackout began.

While Maduro pointed the finger at Washington, critics have long blamed the government for failing to maintain the power grid.

Opposition leader Juan Guaido, 35, is seeking to capitalise on public anger over the blackout, which has piled misery on a population suffering years of economic crisis and shortages of food and medicine under Maduro.

More about Venezuela, Politics, Electricity, Energy, China
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Saudi Arabia biggest arms purchaser in the world
Review: Watch this rising female artist cover 'Sucker' by Jonas Brothers Special
Civilians trapped as Myanmar rebels squabble over expected China boom
Clean-cut K-pop embroiled in S. Korean sex scandal
Review: Micky Dolenz of The Monkees celebrates birthday at The Paramount Special
Russia's powerful 'Thieves in Law' face reckoning under Putin
Japan eyes 2020 Olympics to retake place on tech podium
Brian Justin Crum talks 'Circles,' Adam Lambert, hints new music Special
Review: Fleetwood Mac puts on spectacular show at Madison Square Garden Special
IS fighters blitzed into surrender as defeat looms in Syria