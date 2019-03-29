Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageChina offering no proof against ex-Interpol chief, wife says

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

The wife of the former head of Interpol denounced Friday a lack of proof by China's government to justify detaining her husband, six months after he disappeared before later being accused of taking bribes.

"The Chinese authorities have not formulated actual charges or adduced the alleged supporting evidence," Grace Meng said in a statement released by her lawyer.

China's Public Security Ministry revealed this week that Meng Hongwei had been expelled from the Communist Party while his case was handed over to prosecutors.

Meng vanished last September during a visit to China from Lyon in southeast France, where Interpol, the international police organisation, is based.

Meng and her seven-year-old twins have remained in Lyon under police protection since then, and she has said she will seek political asylum for her and her family.

She also urged President Emmanuel Macron to discuss her husband's case with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping during his state visit to France earlier this week.

The day after Xi left France, the Public Security Ministry claimed that Meng had "illegally accepted huge amounts of property from others" and used state assets to support his family's lavish lifestyle.

"The press release openly reveals the political nature of Mr Meng's case, without addressing the issues concerning our family's fundamental human rights," Grace Meng said in her statement.

She reiterated her calls to be informed where her husband is being held and to let him meet with lawyers, "and to let me and my children speak to my husband and their father."

Meng, the first Chinese head of Interpol, had risen through the ranks of his country's feared security apparatus.

He had a 14-year career overseeing various top public security bureaux in China, including the country's armed police force.

Shortly after his disappearance last year, Beijing informed Interpol that Meng had resigned as president, and that he had been charged with accepting bribes.

More about France, China, Politics, Police, Interpol
More news from
Latest News
Top News
UK lawmakers poised for pivotal vote on May's Brexit deal
Review: 'The Lightning Thief' musical is worthy of the deities themselves Special
Cyclone-hit Mozambique fears cholera epidemic
US performs first kidney transplant from living donor with HIV
Ukraine's Poroshenko vows to beat comedian rival as campaign closes
Armin van Buuren wins big at International Dance Music Awards
Op-Ed: Office Depot settles for $35 million with FTC for fake reports
Garfield beach phone mystery solved after 30 years
Review: O.A.R. is back with a 'Mighty' new rocking album Special
2018 saw global warming emissions reach a record level