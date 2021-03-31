Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageChina locks down city on Myanmar border over virus fears

Listen | Print
By AFP     59 mins ago in World

A Chinese city near the border with Myanmar has imposed a lockdown after six coronavirus cases were reported Wednesday -- the first significant cluster of Covid-19 disclosed in almost two months.

Three asymptomatic cases in Ruili, a city of over 210,000 people, were also recorded as Myanmar nationals, aged between 24 and 28, according to health authorities in Yunnan province.

Ruili is a major crossing point from Muse in neighbouring Myanmar, which has seen escalating unrest since a February 1 military coup, raising fears that people may flood across the border if the violence intensifies.

On Wednesday, Yunnan health authorities in China warned they would "severely crack down on illegal border crossings and organisers or harbourers", although they did not directly link the outbreak to irregular movement from Myanmar.

Ruili will also test all its residents for the virus, and everyone will go under "home quarantine" for a week, said an official notice.

This means that residents are not to leave their homes without "special reasons", and only one member of each household can leave to buy daily necessities with permission.

Myanmar's security forces have killed hundreds as they contend with massive pro-democracy rallies across the country, demanding the restoration of the elected government.

The country's borders remain closed to most foreigners, and infections in recent months have been from returning overseas nationals.

More about China, Virus, Health
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Asian markets track US losses, Biden spending plan in focus
Ricardo Hurtado opens up about 'Country Comfort' on Netflix Special
Reset to rivalry: China and the West drift further apart
Biden rolls out new actions to combat anti-Asian violence
COVID-19 pandemic 'completely out-of-control' in Ontario
India's forgotten African tribe seeks sporting glory
Daya talks 'Bad Girl' single, video, digital age and Chris Martin Special
CompuCom hit with $20 million in losses after ransomware attack Special
Retail giant discloses data breach two months too late Special
Turning page on Trump, US vows to defend rights everywhere