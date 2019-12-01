Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageChina introduces mandatory face scans for phone users

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

China will require telecom operators to collect face scans when registering new phone users at offline outlets starting Sunday, according to the country's information technology authority, as Beijing continues to tighten cyberspace controls.

In September, China's industry and information technology ministry issued a notice on "safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of citizens online", which laid out rules for enforcing real-name registration.

The notice said telecom operators should use "artificial intelligence and other technical means" to verify people's identities when they take a new phone number.

A China Unicom customer service representative told AFP that the December 1 "portrait matching" requirement means customers registering for a new phone number may have to record themselves turning their head and blinking.

"In next steps, our ministry will continue to...increase supervision and inspection...and strictly promote the management of real-name registration for phone users," said the September notice.

Though the Chinese government has pushed for real-name registration for phone users since at least 2013 -- meaning ID cards are linked to new phone numbers -- the move to leverage AI comes as facial recognition technology gains traction across China where the tech is used for everything from supermarket checkouts to surveillance.

Online, Chinese social media users reacted with a mix of support and worry over the December 1 facial verification notice, with some voicing concerns their biometric data could be leaked or sold.

"This is a bit too much," wrote one user on Twitter-like Weibo, commenting under an article about the new rules.

"Control, and then more control," posted another.

While researchers have warned of the privacy risks associated with gathering facial recognition data, consumers have widely embraced the technology -- though China saw one of its first lawsuits on facial recognition last month.

In early November, a Chinese professor filed a claim against a safari park in Hangzhou, eastern Zhejiang province for requiring face scans for entry, according to the local court.

In addition to mobile users, Chinese social media site Weibo was forced to roll out real-name registration in 2012.

Oversight of social media has ramped up in recent years as part of the Chinese government's push to "promote the healthy, orderly development of the Internet, protect state security and public interest".

More about Computers, China, Telecommunication
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Taliban and US resume Afghan peace talks
Review: Big Shot amazing at Mulcahy's with classic rock covers Special
Celine Dion tops charts with 'Courage' for first time in 17 years
Rebecca Budig exits ABC's 'General Hospital' as Hayden Barnes
Russia and China complete first road bridge between the countries
Adam Lambert celebrates debut studio album's 10th anniversary
Ursula von der Leyen: Merkel loyalist, favoured by Macron
The mysterious origin of Nebraska's 'Devils Corkscrews'
Ohio abortion bill would force doctors to do the impossible
Alberta Union of Provincial Employees braces for 5,900 job cuts