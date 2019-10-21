Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageChina foreign minister slams 'unacceptable' violence in Hong Kong

Listen | Print
By AFP     43 mins ago in World

China's foreign minister on Monday denounced the "unacceptable" violence by protesters in Hong Kong, saying they had been encouraged by "foreign forces".

"What is happening in Hong Kong today are in no way peaceful protests," Wang Yi said in an interview with AFP in Paris.

"It's violence pure and simple. These are unacceptable acts in any country," he added, accusing the protesters of attacking police and passers-by and paralysing transport.

Hong Kong has been riven by increasingly violent protests for more almost five months, with demonstrators demanding greater democracy and police accountability as violence spirals on all sides.

China runs Hong Kong under a special "one country, two systems" model that grants the international hub certain liberties but ensures the city's leadership ultimately answers to Beijing.

"There are foreign forces which are encouraging this sort of violence in the streets with the aim of destabilising Hong Kong, sowing chaos... to wipe out the historic progress made since the one-country-two-systems policy was applied," said Wang.

Such action will never succeed," he added, insisting that the Hong Kong government would be able to re-establish "social order and respect for the rule of law".

Riot police detain another pro-democracy demonstrator in Hong Kong on Monday
Riot police detain another pro-democracy demonstrator in Hong Kong on Monday
Anthony WALLACE, AFP

With "support from Beijing, Hong Kong will continue to apply the one-country-two-systems formula", Wang stressed.

Wang also took aim at foreign media, complaining that some of them "call this violence democratic and peaceful, in total disregard to reality".

These media outlets "do not hesitate to describe the actions of the police as violence. If such allegations can be perceived as reality, how can we imagine that there is still justice in this world?".

In Hong Kong on Monday, tens of thousands joined an unauthorised but peaceful afternoon rally which quickly descended into chaos as small groups of hardcore protesters threw petrol bombs and rocks at a police station, mainland China businesses and multiple subway station entrances.

Police responded with water cannon, tear gas and rubber bullets in clashes that lasted well into the night.

More about Hongkong, Diplomacy, Chine, Demonstration, France
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Travelers worry and wait as unrest strands thousands at Chile airport
Turkey outlines 'safe zone' plan ahead of key deadline
Hong Kong leader visits mosque struck by blue water-cannon dye
Launch of 2020 Ford Explorer not going as planned
Data leak exposes more than 200K job seeker CVs Special
Review: 'General Hospital' actors shine in Tarrytown, New York Special
Thai king strips 'disloyal' royal consort of all titles: palace
Chatting with Bruce Soord of the UK rock band The Pineapple Thief Special
Essential Science: Improving agriculture with new AgriTech
Cracks in Republican dam as frustration with Trump mounts