Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageChina executes man who killed 15 people in car attack

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in Crime

Chinese authorities on Tuesday executed a man who killed 15 people after ramming a car into a crowded square in central Hunan province last year.

Last September, Yang Zanyun ploughed a Land Rover into pedestrians at a public square in Hengdong city before slashing at people with a shovel and dagger.

Fifteen people were killed and 43 others were injured.

The Hengyang Intermediate People's Court in Hunan province said Tuesday it "carried out the death penalty" on Yang Zanyun for "endangering public security through dangerous methods".

Local police had called him a "vengeful repeat offender" at the time, naming drug charges, theft and intentionally causing hurt as previous offences in their statement.

China has experienced a spate of similar incidents in recent months.

In late November, a car ploughed into a group of children crossing a street in front of an elementary school in northeastern Liaoning province, killing five people and injuring at least 19.

The driver said he "chose his victims at random" and had reportedly been contemplating suicide due to domestic troubles before the tragedy occurred.

In December, eight people were killed and 22 injured after a man hijacked a bus and crashed into pedestrians in eastern Fujian province.

He had killed a local official and police officer before commandeering the bus, according to reports by Chinese media.

More about China, Crime, Execution
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Review: Gareth Emery and Emma Hewitt honor Avicii with 'Without You' Special
After long period of consolidation Bitcoin price breaks downward
In Canada's Arctic, a landscape unseen in over 40,000 years
The incredible 10,000-year history humanity shares with cannabis
Guaido's mother 'surprised' by son's rise in Venezuela
Essential Science: AI can reduce X-ray screening times
Q&A: What is in store for digital marketing? Special
Link Wray's 'Rumble' recognized by Grammy Hall of Fame
Data of 14,200 HIV positive people leaked in Singapore
Review: Brian Justin Crum nails Elton John classic on AGT: The Champions Special