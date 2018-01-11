China on Thursday denied a report that it may slow or cease its purchases of US Treasury bonds, which sent the dollar falling.

Bloomberg News reported Wednesday that officials reviewing China's foreign-exchange holdings had recommended slowing or halting purchases of US Treasuries, citing people familiar with the matter.

"We think this story could be quoting a mistaken source or it could also be a piece of fake news," the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said in a statement on its website.

Beijing is the biggest holder of US debt and the news was seen by some as a veiled threat to US President Donald Trump following his tough talk on global trade and, in particular, what he sees as China's unfair practices.

"The management of investments in China's foreign exchange reserves have always been carried out according to the principle of diversification and distribution," SAFE said in its statement.

"As with other investments, professional management of China's foreign reserves investment in American bonds is professionally managed according to market activity, on the basis of market conditions and investment needs."

The greenback sank against most of its peers following the news on fears that a huge amount of foreign demand for dollars would dry up.