Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageChina denies report it could halt US bond purchases

Listen | Print
By AFP     3 hours ago in Business

China on Thursday denied a report that it may slow or cease its purchases of US Treasury bonds, which sent the dollar falling.

Bloomberg News reported Wednesday that officials reviewing China's foreign-exchange holdings had recommended slowing or halting purchases of US Treasuries, citing people familiar with the matter.

"We think this story could be quoting a mistaken source or it could also be a piece of fake news," the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said in a statement on its website.

Beijing is the biggest holder of US debt and the news was seen by some as a veiled threat to US President Donald Trump following his tough talk on global trade and, in particular, what he sees as China's unfair practices.

"The management of investments in China's foreign exchange reserves have always been carried out according to the principle of diversification and distribution," SAFE said in its statement.

"As with other investments, professional management of China's foreign reserves investment in American bonds is professionally managed according to market activity, on the basis of market conditions and investment needs."

The greenback sank against most of its peers following the news on fears that a huge amount of foreign demand for dollars would dry up.

More about China, US, Bonds, Forex
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Canada has no clue what's behind Cuba diplomat illnesses: official
Swiss petition to keep Trump out of Davos
Tron cryptocoins' app wins Chinese govt. award and approval
Microsoft not giving up on Cortana, announces new devices
Trump says US could 'conceivably' return to Paris climate deal
Microsoft confirms update bricks AMD PCs, causes slowdowns
Top innovations to track your health at CES 2018
Kodak pictures itself as a cryptocurrency developer
Ford partners with Qualcomm to build fully connected cars
Several firms withdraw applications for bitcoin-related ETFs