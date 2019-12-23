Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageChina denies allegations of forced labour at Shanghai prison

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

China Monday denied allegations that prisoners were being used for forced labour, after a British newspaper reported that a London schoolgirl found a message in a Christmas card claiming to be from inmates at Shanghai's Qingpu Prison.

Supermarket giant Tesco said at the weekend it had stopped production at a factory in China after one of its charity cards was found to contain a cry for help from a prisoner who made it, according to the Sunday Times newspaper.

But Beijing rebuffed the claims, which it said were "made up".

"I can tell you responsibly that, after seeking clarification from relevant departments, Shanghai Qingpu prison does not at all have ... forced labour by foreign convicts," said foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang at a regular press briefing in Beijing.

Geng also attacked former journalist Peter Humphrey who wrote the article -- who was himself detained in Qinqpu prison until his release in 2015 -- and said he had invented a "farce" to "hype himself up".

The note written in the card asked the person who found it to contact Humphrey, which the schoolgirl's father did. Humphrey then took the story to the Sunday Times.

"We are foreign prisoners in Shanghai Qingpu Prison China," said the message, in a charity card featuring a kitten in a Santa hat

"Forced to work against our will. Please help us and notify human rights organisation."

More about China, Britain, Mythbusters, Labour
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Op-Ed: Yes, your phone is a risk to your security and your rights
AI knew early on it was Brexit that did it in the UK election
Iron 'snow' discovered in the Earth's core
Yes, Virginia, Santa Claus does exist — in all of us
StackRox 2020 predictions: Kubernetes to DevOps Special
Eight die in Philippines after drinking coconut wine
Back to pre-internet stone age in offline Indian Kashmir
40 years on, veterans still grapple with Soviet-Afghan war
Falls and fun at eco-friendly 'ice' rink in Mexico
Essential Science: New threat to Christmas trees discovered