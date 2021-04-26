Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageChina censors Oscars success of history-making Chloe Zhao

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Beijing-born Chloe Zhao was scrubbed from Chinese social media on Monday as a nationalist backlash airbrushed out her remarkable achievement of becoming the first woman of colour to win the best director Oscar.

Zhao on Sunday night became the second woman ever to win the coveted award at the LA ceremony, as her film "Nomadland" -- about marginalised Americans roaming the west -- bagged best picture and its lead, Frances McDormand, won best actress.

But all recent posts containing her name and "Nomadland" were mysteriously wiped from the Twitter-like site Weibo by Monday noon Beijing time.

Her win was also met with silence by Chinese media.

Initially hailed by state media for her film's success at the Golden Globes in March, Zhao became the target of a nationalist backlash after social media users dug up years-old interviews in which she appeared to criticise her country of birth.

Chinese cinemas abruptly pulled the film's scheduled release.

Zhao appeared to allude to these difficulties in her Oscars acceptance speech, saying, "I've been thinking a lot lately of how I keep going when things get hard".

She also quoted a line from a Classical Chinese poem that translates to "people are fundamentally good at birth" -- a move praised by many Chinese social media users, before the posts were later deleted.

Weibo initially flooded with social media posts praising Zhao on Monday morning, while others decried censorship.

"Chloe Zhao becomes the first Asian diaspora/Chinese female filmmaker to win the best director Oscar in history," wrote an entertainment blogger with over 8.9 million followers, in a post that gained thousands of likes before it was deleted.

"China's public opinion control is outrageous. After Chloe Zhao's starling Oscars win, there is not even a fart on Weibo," wrote an outraged user.

Despite the censors' efforts, on the streets of Beijing pride in an Asian director reaching the apogee of US cinema was easy to find.

"She's the pride of Chinese people... it's very rare for a Chinese to get an Oscar award," Yan Ying, a female engineer, told AFP on Monday morning.

"I think Chinese movies will get better and better and she will set a very good example for Chinese mainland directors," said 38-year-old legal worker Yuan Min.

Zhao is also well-known in China as the stepdaughter of famous actress Song Dandan.

More about Entertainment, China, US, Film, Oscars
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Jermelle Simon talks about 'The Upshaws' comedy series on Netflix Special
'Nomadland' wins big at pandemic Oscars as Zhao makes history
Learning lessons from the Apple ransomware incident Special
US to ramp up support for virus-hit India
'Finally!' Italy reopens as parliament debates recovery plan
Op-Ed: India vs COVID — Global help required ASAP
EU chief says vaccinated US tourists to be able to visit
Fiji capital in lockdown after virus 'superspreader' event
Review: Maurice Benard interviews Cameron Mathison for 'State of Mind' Special
World steps up to help as India's COVID-19 crisis worsens