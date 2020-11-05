Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageChina bars arrivals from France over virus fears

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Beijing on Thursday banned foreign arrivals from France and a host of other countries, the latest in a growing number of entry bans as China closes itself off from a world still battling the coronavirus pandemic.

Covid-19 first emerged in central China late last year, but Beijing has largely brought its outbreak under control through tight travel restrictions and stringent health measures for anyone entering the country.

In March, as the virus ripped across the world, China shut its borders to all foreign nationals, although it had gradually eased the restrictions in recent months.

But in a sharp about-turn, Chinese embassies in countries including Britain, Belgium, India and the Philippines said this week that Beijing had decided to "temporarily suspend" entries by non-Chinese nationals.

France was the latest to join that list, with a statement on the Chinese embassy website dated Thursday saying non-Chinese arrivals would be barred from entering the country.

Chinese embassies in Russia, Italy and Ethiopia also announced similar measures.

Beijing defended the new restrictions on Thursday as "reasonable and fair" and said it was "drawing on the practices of many countries".

China has also recently tightened requirements for travellers from several other countries, making entry much more difficult and sparking complaints that the strict new rules represent an effective ban on entry.

In France, officials are hoping a new coronavirus lockdown will bring down soaring numbers of infections, with new daily cases topping 40,000 over the past week, while Italy has imposed strict new restrictions on freedom of movement in four regions.

Russia has listed a total of nearly 1.7 million infections and more than 29,000 deaths.

More about Health, Virus, China, France, Russia
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Slovenia anti-virus shutdown protest turns violent
Review: Juan Pablo Di Pace of 'Fuller House' hosts a virtual fan event Special
U.S. logs more than 100,000 new coronavirus cases for first time
Op-Ed: Trump legal challenges to election seen as 'tilting at windmills'
Trump erupts as Biden closes in on US presidency
Maradona to remain in hospital for treatment following surgery: doctor
What's behind Russian hacking of Tokyo Olympic games? Special
Drones are helping to protect the environment in novel ways
Storm Eta takes a heavy toll as it tears across Central America
Review: Maluma and The Weeknd release stunning 'Hawái' remix, music video Special