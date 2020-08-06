Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageChina bans its fleet from fishing off Galapagos reserve

Listen | Print
By AFP     54 mins ago in World

China has banned its vessels from fishing off the Galapagos Marine Reserve from September to November, a foreign ministry official said Thursday, after Ecuador expressed concern over a massive fleet in the area.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a regular briefing that China and Ecuador have been "maintaining friendly communication through bilateral channels" on the matter.

But China has decided on a three-month fishing ban in the high seas west of the marine reserve -- which covers an area of around 133,000 square kilometres (51,000 square miles) -- a move Wang said was "appreciated by Ecuador and other relevant countries".

The Galapagos archipelago, located 1,000 kilometres (620 miles) west of Ecuador, is a fragile ecosystem that harbours the largest number of different animal species on the planet.

In 1979 the natural reserve became UNESCO's first World Heritage Site.

The islands are best known for their unique flora and fauna, which inspired naturalist Charles Darwin to write his landmark 1859 study on evolution, "On the Origin of Species".

Some species of tortoises, iguanas, birds and fish are found nowhere else.

Ecuador had expressed concern in late July over the presence of around 260 fishing vessels, mostly Chinese, and urged them to keep away from the protected marine area.

Footage of the huge fleet of trawlers has been shared widely online.

Wang said Thursday that China "attaches great importance to the protection of the marine environment and marine resources" and would continue requiring companies engaged in high-sea fishing to abide by laws and regulations.

A Chinese vessel was caught in the reserve in 2007 with 300 tonnes of wildlife, mostly sharks.

More about Diplomacy, Transport, Ecuador, China
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Athens Muslims fear mosque delay after Hagia Sophia conversion
Op-Ed: Trump vs media — A war in progress as the marketing falls apart
Porn video interrupts US court hearing for accused Twitter hacker
Cyberattack fires Canon into action Special
US wants to eliminate Chinese apps from US app stores
Canadian pastor jailed in Myanmar for defying coronavirus ban
Trump confirms withdrawal of 4,000 troops from Afghanistan
Olivia Rose Keegan talks 2020 Emmy win for 'Days of Our Lives' Special
Study finds 55% of COVID-19 survivors suffer mental disorders
Europe fears second virus wave as Trump takes heat for 'misinformation'