Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageChina anti-graft agency probes head of energy administration

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

The head of China's energy administration has been placed under investigation by the country's anti-corruption watchdog, the latest top official ensnared in the Communist Party's campaign against graft.

Nur Bekri, an ethnic Uighur, had worked his way up in his native Xinjiang, eventually rising to deputy party secretary and government chairman in the far western region, before receiving the post at the energy administration in 2014.

China's anti-graft agency, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, said Friday that Bekri was under investigation for "serious violations of Party disciplinary rules and laws", a euphemism that usually means corruption.

Bekri also held the post of deputy head of China's state planner, making him one of the highest-ranking Uighur officials.

The mostly Muslim Uighur minority populates the restive Xinjiang region, where it faces a draconian crackdown in the name of combating terrorism and separatism.

Up to a million minorities are believed to be held in extrajudicial re-education camps in Xinjiang, rights groups say.

The energy industry has been the target of President Xi Jinping's anti-graft crackdown, with several top officials at China's state-owned oil companies coming under investigation in recent years.

Xi has presided over the much-publicised anti-corruption campaign since coming to power in 2012, which some have compared to a political purge.

More about China, Corruption, Politics
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Review: Harriet Stubbs releases glorious breakthrough classical album Special
Brazilian dark horse says God wants him to be president
Tilray stock rise — 'No basis in reality for these valuations'
Nearly half of all cellphone calls will be scam calls by 2019
Review: Sister Sadie refreshing on bluegrass song 'No Smoky Mountains' Special
Coincapital opens Toronto Stock Exchange
Op-Ed: Farmers lose 'right to repair' their John Deere equipment
Giving birth in Afghanistan: inside MSF's 'baby factory'
A pair of tiny hopping rovers are about to land on an asteroid
Coca-Cola, Walmart to cut plastic pollution in oceans