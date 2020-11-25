Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageChina accuses India of discrimination over latest app ban

Listen | Print
By AFP     5 hours ago in World

Beijing lashed out at India on Wednesday after it banned another tranche of Chinese apps for national security reasons, the latest sore point between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

Tensions remain high between Beijing and New Delhi after a deadly June clash in a disputed border area that left 20 Indian soldiers dead and an unspecified number of Chinese casualties.

India banned 43 Chinese apps on Tuesday -- including some from e-commerce giant Alibaba -- for threatening "sovereignty and integrity".

China said it had "serious concerns" about the move and India's "so-called pretext of upholding national security".

"The relevant methods clearly violate market principles and WTO guidelines, and severely harm Chinese companies' legal rights and interests," said foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian at a regular press briefing in Beijing.

"India should immediately redress these discriminative methods to avoid even bigger damage to bilateral cooperation," he said.

New Delhi had previously pulled 59 Chinese apps -- including the wildly popular video-sharing platform TikTok -- from its huge domestic market, with another 118 Chinese mobile applications banned in September.

The latest tranche of banned apps includes Alibaba's AliExpress and delivery service Lalamove, as well as dating and live-streaming services.

Alibaba's investments in the booming Indian online market include digital payments platform Paytm and online grocer BigBasket.

Anti-China sentiment has soared in India since the clash and sparked calls for a boycott of goods from the neighbouring country.

India's imports from China, dominated by toys, cosmetics, home appliances, auto components and steel, totalled $74.9 billion last year, according to New Delhi.

More about China, India, Politics
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Warning: Domestic cyber terrorism on the rise in 2021 Special
Canada will lag behind U.S. and UK on COVID vaccine distribution
Thai protesters rally as leaders summoned over royal defamation
Randy Wayne opens up about 'The Bay' and 'Green Valley' Special
LA shuts restaurants as virus surges, but Europe eases lockdowns
Op-Ed: How embarrassing — Trump machine wants states to change electors
Azerbaijan moves into second district handed back by Armenia
Haley Pullos talks 'General Hospital,' upcoming virtual fan event Special
'Supernatural' star Mark Pellegrino talks 'The Guardian Project' Special
Bosnian 'energy pyramids' boosted by Djokovic visits