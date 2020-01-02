Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageChile's economy contracts 3.3% in November after unrest

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in Business

Chile's economy contracted by 3.3 percent in November compared to 12 months earlier, due to the impact of the South American country's worst social unrest in decades, the central bank said on Thursday.

Gross domestic product had already fallen by 3.4 percent over a year in October, when mass street protests broke out against inequality and the government of President Sebastian Pinera.

Demonstrations that began on October 18, initially against a modest metro fare hike, quickly escalated and left 29 people dead amid accusations of a heavy-handed response from security forces.

Strikes and protests hit Chile's economy -- usually considered one of the strongest and most stable in the region -- hard.

Pinera responded by announcing a raft of policies aimed at appeasing protesters, including enacting a law that will allow the dictatorship-era constitution to be changed.

November's fall was actually less than the expected 4.0 percent contraction.

The central bank shortened its projection that the economy will grow in 2019, down to 1.0 percent from 2.25-2.75.

It expects growth of between 0.5-1.5 percent in 2020.

More about Chile, economa
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Austria's unlikely coalition to unveil govt programme
Regular exercise is good for the heart, no matter your age
Mexico's Santiago River has become a toxic 'environmental hell'
Japan raid, Turkey arrests in widening Ghosn probe
Op-Ed: Poison belongs in Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Class of 2021
Canadian military police assigned Pokemon Go after fans invade bases
AI beats human breast cancer diagnosis
US carries out 63 airstrikes on Somalia this year 3 on Sunday
Elite Iraqi troops secure US embassy after attack
Indonesia floods leave nearly 30 dead, several missing