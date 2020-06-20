Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageChile reports more than 7,000 virus deaths under new counting method

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in Health

Chile nearly doubled its coronavirus death toll Saturday to more than 7,000 under a new tallying method that includes probable fatalities from COVID-19.

The toll thus increased by 3,069, Rafael Araos of the heath ministry said as he revealed officially for the first time the new government counting methodology.

The revelation of this tallying method last week by CIPER, an investigative news organization, prompted the resignation of health minister Jaime Manalich.

Until now the death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases in the South American country was 4,075.

Infections have risen steadily in Chile even though it began taking emergency measures in February -- including widespread testing and the closure of borders and schools -- making it one of the first Latin American countries to do so.

The capital Santiago and its seven million people were placed under lockdown more than a month ago, followed recently by the cities of Valparaiso and Vina del Mar.

More about Health, Virus, Chile
More news from
Latest News
Top News
How long do COVID-19 antibodies last? Not that long
Greece extends lockdown at migrant camps on World Refugee Day
Pompeo says UN vote on race, policing in US is 'hypocrisy'
Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse to dim Africa, Asia
Review: 'Twisted Twin' is an intense and edgy Lifetime movie Special
China to set up 'security agency' in Hong Kong
Greece culls migrant support groups in 'transparency' overhaul
Space Perspective joins race to send tourists to the stratosphere
Lenin statue unveiled in western Germany after legal battle
Czech PM slams EU 'interference' over subsidy misuse